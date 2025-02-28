Applications are invited for recruitment of 705 vacant positions or career under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 705 vacant positions or career of Medical Officers altogether via the Combined Medical Services Examination in 2025.

Name of posts :

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service

Category-II

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways.

(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council.

(iii) General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi

No. of posts :

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service : 226

Category-II

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways : 450

(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council : 9

(iii) General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi : 20

Qualification :

For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

NOTE-1: A candidate who already gave /or is yet to appear at the final M.B.B.S. Examination may also apply. Such candidates will get admission to the examination if otherwise eligible but the admission would be deemed to be provisional subject to cancellation, if they do not produce proof of having passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination within the time limit prescribed at para 1(a)(ii). Only valid proof of passing the qualifying examination viz. Degree

Certificate/Final Marksheet/Provisional Degree Certificate etc. as are normally issued to the candidates by the competent authority will be accepted.

Note-2: A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible for admission to the examination but on selection he/she will be appointed only after he/she has completed the compulsory rotating internship

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online by using the website https://upsconline.gov.in.

Last date for submission of applications: 11.03.2025

Application Fees :

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates gets exemption from payment of fee) must pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here