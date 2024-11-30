Honda Activa e: price won't rely on subsidies

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) with the introduction of the Honda Activa e: has announced that it is developing its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in a way that ensures sustainability and competitiveness, even without government subsidies.

Yogesh Mathur, Director for Sales and Marketing at HMSI, said that the company has developed its EV products without relying on government subsidies. “Our pricing strategy will not be dependent on any government subsidies,” he stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Honda has introduced its first set of electric two-wheelers, the Activa e: and QC1, which will be available for booking in January.

The company will announce the pricing for both models at that time, ensuring that it is affordable and competitive in the market.

Government subsidies have played a crucial role in driving the early-stage adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers but Honda has other plans.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Centre has been providing incentives since 2015 through various schemes, and several OEMs have been advocating for the continuation of these subsidies to support the industry’s growth.

However, senior government officials have indicated that the incentives are unlikely to be extended beyond FY2026.