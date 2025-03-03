ADRE 2025: Assam Grade 3 & 4 results out, check details

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is set to announce the results for the ADRE Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts on March 7, 2025.

This update was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office of Assam via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates who appeared for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) can download their results directly from the official SLRC websites once they are released.

The ADRE Grade 3 results will be available on:

slrcg3.sebaonline.org

assam.gov.in

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Grade 4 results will be posted on:

slrcg4.sebaonline.org

Assam’s state portal

The ADRE Grade 3 recruitment was conducted in two phases: the first phase for HSSLC (Class 12) posts took place on September 15, while the second phase for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29. The ADRE Grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI, and Class 8 posts was conducted on October 27.

Earlier, the SLRC Assam released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates, which were reviewed and revised if necessary. If any objections were accepted, candidates were refunded the applicable fee.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier confirmed that the results would be announced by March 7, with an official date being disclosed after the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

How to Download ADRE Results 2025:

1.Visit the official SLRC websites for Grade 3 or Grade 4 recruitment.

2. On the homepage, click on the result link for the respective grade.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check your results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Stay tuned to this blog for live updates on the ADRE results, cut-off marks, and more.