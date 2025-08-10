Imphal: Two leaders of a college students’ union were killed and another student sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a Tata truck on Wangjing Khunou Road in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The tragic incident occurred near the Wangoo Lamkhai Road, under the jurisdiction of Wangoo Police Station, in Kakching district, around 9 am on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

All three were riding a Vespa scooter and travelling from Wangoo Mamang Sabal to Kakching Khunou when they collided with a Tata truck parked on the side of Wangjing Khunou–Wangoo Lamkhai Road. According to a police report, heavy rainfall was ongoing at the time of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mayanglambam Bishan Singh (20), a resident of Kakching Khunou Awang Keithel Leikai, and a 17-year-old student of Kakching Khunou Thongam Awang Mamang Leikai. Bishan served as the General Secretary of the Kakching Khunou College Students’ Union, while Ngongo held the position of Games & Sports Secretary.

The injured student has been identified as Khumukcham Nivash Singh (18) of Kakching Khunou Uchan Makhong Leikai.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Wangoo Police Station rushed to the scene and evacuated all three to the Primary Health Centre in Wangoo for treatment. However, Bishan and Ngongo succumbed to their injuries on the way to the centre, while Nivash is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Imphal.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.