AIBE 19 exam results expected soon, key details here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is likely to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 results in March 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, by entering their roll number and password.

Steps to Check AIBE 19 Result 2024:

1.Visit allindiabarexamination.com

2. Click on the “AIBE 19 Result 2024” link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials (roll number & password)

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The exam was conducted on December 22, 2024, and as per past trends, results are usually declared within two to three months.

The provisional answer key was released on December 29, 2024, and candidates could raise objections until January 10, 2025. The final answer key, released on March 6, 2025, saw the BCI dropping 28 questions.

To qualify, candidates need a minimum of 45% for the General/OBC category and 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates. The AIBE 19 exam consists of 100 questions from 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.

The AIBE is mandatory for law graduates from the 2009-2010 academic year onwards.

Candidates can only appear for the exam after enrolling as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.