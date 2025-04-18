CBSE releases admit card for Superintendent Exam 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Junior Assistant and Superintendent Exam 2025, scheduled for April 20, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the CBSE’s official website: www.cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Superintendent Admit Card 2025 is available specifically for the evening shift exam on April 20. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their CBSE Registration ID and Password, which were provided during the online application process.

The admit card contains key details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Important exam-day instructions

Note: It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre.

How to Download Your CBSE Superintendent Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official CBSE website: www.cbse.gov.in

Click on the “CBSE Superintendent Admit Card 2025” link on the homepage

Log in using your Registration ID and Password

View and check the details on your admit card

Download & Print a copy for the exam day

Candidates are advised to read all instructions on the admit card carefully and reach the exam centre well before the reporting time.