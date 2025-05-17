JEE Advanced 2025 Exam on May 18: Key guidelines for aspirants

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, May 18. The exam will be conducted in two sessions:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Exam Day Guidelines:

Candidates must arrive at the exam centre early; gates open at 7:00 AM.

The exam is being conducted by IIT Kanpur.

It is mandatory to appear for both papers.

Question papers will include Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, testing comprehension, reasoning, and analytical abilities. Some questions may carry negative marking.

Admit Card and ID Requirements:

Carry a printout of the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card (downloadable from jeeadv.ac.in).

Bring a valid original photo ID, such as:

Aadhaar Card

School/College/Institute ID

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

PAN Card

Notarized certificate with photograph

Items Allowed Inside Exam Centre:

Pens and pencils

Drinking water in a transparent bottle

Admit card

Original photo ID

Prohibited Items:

1.Watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands

2. Any electronic gadgets

3. Printed, handwritten or blank paper

4. Log tables, writing pads, scales, erasers, geometry boxes, pencil boxes, pouches

5. Calculators, pen drives, electronic pens, scanners

6. Wallets, handbags, cameras, goggles, or similar items

Dress Code:

Avoid wearing any items with metal, such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, chains, pendants, badges, or brooches.

Do not wear charms or taweez.

Wear simple clothing with no big buttons and open footwear like sandals or slippers.

Special Provision:

PwD candidates (with less than 40% disability but difficulty in writing) can choose their scribe on May 17.

Candidates are advised to follow all instructions carefully to ensure a smooth examination experience.