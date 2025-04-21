JEE Advanced 2025 registration starts: Check details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will begin the JEE Advanced 2025 registration for JEE Main qualified candidates on April 23 at 10:00 AM through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration window will remain open until May 2, 11:59 PM, and the last date for fee payment is May 5, 11:59 PM.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2025:

Registration: April 23 – May 2

Fee Payment Deadline: May 5

Admit Card Download: May 11 – May 18 (till 2:30 PM)

Scribe Selection for PwD Candidates: May 17

Exam Date: May 18

Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Candidate Response Sheet Release: May 22

Provisional Answer Key: May 26

Feedback Window: May 26 – 27 (until 5:00 PM)

Final Answer Key & Result: June 2

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025:

Registration: June 2 – 3

Exam Date: June 5

Result Announcement: June 8

Application Fees (Indian Nationals):

Rs 1,600 – Female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates

Rs3,200 – All other candidates

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information and updates.