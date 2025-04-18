JIPMAT 2025 city intimation slip out; check exam city details now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025.

Registered candidates can now check their allotted exam city by visiting the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT.

To download the city slip:

Visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Download City Intimation’ link.

Log in using your application number and date of birth.

View and download your city slip for reference.

Please note: The city intimation slip is not the admit card. It is issued in advance to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation. The official JIPMAT 2025 admit card will be released separately.

The JIPMAT 2025 exam will be held on April 26, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various centres across India.

JIPMAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the 2025–26 academic session.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions.