Aizawl: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday (May 6, 2025) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, revealing a strong overall pass percentage of 81.10%.

The announcement was made at the MBSE office in Chaltlang, Aizawl.

Breaking down the results by stream, the Arts stream recorded a pass rate of 81.13%, closely followed by Science at an impressive 85.63%. The Commerce stream also demonstrated a commendable performance with a 74.42% pass rate.

A significant number of students achieved high honors, with 701 students securing Distinction, 3,250 achieving First Division, 3,970 in the Second Division, and 1,896 in the Third Division.

This year also saw a notable gender disparity in the number of candidates, with 1,015 more female students appearing for the examinations than their male counterparts.

Adding to the impressive performance of female candidates, all stream toppers are girls:

Arts: Lalrammawii Tochhawng from Mount Carmel School, Aizawl, emerged as the Arts topper with an outstanding score of 471 out of 500.

Science: Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang of St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, secured the top position in the Science stream with an impressive 477 out of 500 marks.

Commerce: Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte from Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl, topped the Commerce stream with a notable score of 470 out of 500.

In an exceptional achievement, Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang, the Science topper, has demonstrated consistent academic excellence by also securing the top rank in the 2023 MBSE HSLC examination with 485 marks.

Among the 207 schools offering the Arts stream, an impressive 46 schools achieved a perfect 100% pass rate.

However, two schools in the same stream reported no successful candidates. In contrast, all 69 schools offering the Science stream witnessed all their students passing the examination.

The Commerce stream saw a mixed outcome, with two out of the 29 schools recording a zero pass rate.