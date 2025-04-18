NBEMS releases NEET-MDS 2025 guidelines: Exam rules inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025, in a single-day, single-session computer-based format.

Reporting Guidelines:

Candidates must report to the test venue at the time specified on their admit card.

The reporting counter closes 30 minutes before the exam.

Late arrivals will not be allowed entry, even if present at the venue premises.

Candidates should visit the test centre in advance to familiarise themselves with the location and reporting counter.

Entry Requirements:

Only candidates with a valid admit card will be allowed inside. Friends or relatives accompanying them will not be permitted entry under any circumstances.

At the test centre, candidates must undergo identity verification checks to prevent impersonation.

Required Documents:

Printed copy of the Barcoded/QR-coded Admit Card

One original Government-issued photo ID (No photocopies or DigiLocker versions accepted):

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card (with photo)

Note: Failure to present the required ID will result in denial of entry. Forged or false documents will lead to action under unfair means policies.

Prohibited Items:

The following items are not allowed beyond the security checkpoint:

Stationery & Study Aids: Printed/written materials, calculators, pens, writing pads, pen drives, etc.

Electronics: Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, microphones, scanners, etc.

Jewellery & Accessories: Bracelets, rings, earrings, nose pins, chains, brooches, etc. (Religious items allowed only after inspection.)

Personal Belongings: Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, goggles, etc.

Food & Drinks: Open or packaged food, water bottles, soft drinks, etc.

Communication Aids: Any device or item that can facilitate cheating or unauthorized communication.

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.