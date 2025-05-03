The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4, from 2 PM to 5 PM, for undergraduate medical aspirants nationwide.

Admit cards are now available on the official NTA portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To ensure a smooth and fair exam, the NTA has issued detailed guidelines for exam day, including essential documents, dress code, and prohibited items.

Documents to Bring on Exam Day:

Candidates must carry the following:

1.A printed copy of the admit card with a passport-size photo (same as the one submitted in the application).

2. One additional passport-size photo for the attendance sheet.

3. A valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Ration Card, or Class 12 admit card with photo).

4. PwBD certificate (if applicable).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Entry will be denied without these documents, particularly the admit card and photo ID.

Dress Code:

Light-colored clothes with half sleeves are allowed. Full sleeves or heavy clothing is prohibited.

Shoes are not permitted; candidates must wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

Religious or cultural attire must be reported by 12:30 PM for additional checks.

Avoid accessories such as brooches, badges, jewelry, watches, and metallic items.

Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Hall:

Candidates are prohibited from bringing:

1.Printed or handwritten materials, stationery, calculators.

2. Electronic devices (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, health bands).

3. Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or metallic ornaments.

4. Food or water bottles (opened or sealed).

Any items that could assist in unfair practices will lead to disqualification under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Important Exam Instructions:

Entry closes at 1:30 PM; latecomers will not be allowed.

Candidates must sit at their assigned seats; sitting elsewhere will result in disqualification.

Leaving the hall without submitting the OMR sheet is prohibited.

Check the test booklet for completeness.

Attendance will be marked twice—once at the start and again before submitting the answer sheet.

Candidates are urged to thoroughly read the instructions on their admit card and follow them carefully to avoid any disruptions on exam day.

Crackdown on Fake News and Misinformation:

In response to rising concerns about fake news related to NEET UG 2025, the NTA has identified 106 Telegram channels and 16 Instagram accounts spreading misleading information.

The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating these claims, particularly those regarding alleged paper leaks.

Additionally, NTA has launched a dedicated portal for the public to report any suspicious claims or individuals involved in spreading misinformation. So far, nearly 1,500 reports have been submitted, most originating from Telegram channels.

This initiative is in line with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to curb unfair practices and safeguard the future of aspiring candidates.