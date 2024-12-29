Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will reinstate the original train numbers for all 60 pairs of passenger trains starting in January 2025.

This move aligns with directives from the Railway Board and signifies a return to the pre-COVID-19 numbering system, replacing the current ‘0’ numbering system.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All NF Railway-operated passenger trains, including those using ICF, DEMU, and LHB coaches, will resume their original train numbers.

All the 60 pairs of passenger trains would operate as per earlier frequency with their earlier train numbers from January 2025 onwards, he said.

Out of the 60 pairs of passenger trains, four pairs would operate from Tinsukia Division, 19 pairs from Lumding Division, 10 pairs from Rangiya Division, six pairs from Alipurduar Division (West Bengal) and 21 pairs would operate from Katihar Division (Bihar).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Passengers can find detailed information on train schedules, timings, and stoppages on the IRCTC website and NF Railway’s social media platforms.

During the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-21), the railway operated special trains with slightly higher fares. This system has continued until now. The restoration of original train numbers marks a shift away from these pandemic-era measures.

The NF Railway, which operates across the northeastern states, parts of West Bengal, and northern Bihar, covers over 6,400 kilometers of track. The railway has consistently prioritized passenger safety and security.

In November, the NF Railway enhanced safety features by installing Thick Web Switch Point machines with clamp-type locking at 31 stations across the zone.

Furthermore, the NF Railway has implemented various upgrades and replacements to its signaling system in several sections to improve efficiency and safety.