NTA announces tie-breaking policy for JEE Main 2025 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 and will soon announce the results at jeemain.nta.nic.in, along with candidates’ All India ranks.

Given the large number of participants, ties may occur between candidates with identical NTA scores. The NTA follows a systematic tie-breaking policy to resolve such cases, which varies depending on the paper.

For Paper 1 (BE/BTech):

Ties will be resolved in the following order:

1.Higher NTA score in Mathematics

2. Higher NTA score in Physics

3. Higher NTA score in Chemistry

4. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in all subjects

5. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Mathematics

6. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Physics

7. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Chemistry

If the tie remains unresolved, both candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For Paper 2A (BArch):

Ties will be resolved in the following order:

1.Higher NTA score in Mathematics

2. Higher NTA score in Aptitude Test

3. Higher NTA score in the Drawing Test

4. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in all subjects

5. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Mathematics (Part 1)

6. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part 2)

If the tie persists, both candidates will receive the same rank.

For Paper 2B (BPlanning):

Ties will be resolved in the following order:

1.Higher NTA score in Mathematics

2. Higher NTA score in Aptitude Test

3. Higher NTA score in Planning-Based Questions

4. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in all subjects

4. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Mathematics (Part 1)

5. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Aptitude Test (Part 2)

6. Candidate with fewer incorrect answers relative to correct answers in Planning-Based Questions

(Part 3)

If the tie remains, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

This structured approach ensures fairness in ranking for all candidates.