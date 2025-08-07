Guwahati: The Meghalaya government officially ended its search on Wednesday for Teseng M. Sangma, a sub-divisional agriculture officer, after rescue teams discovered his body near Pelga waterfalls, several kilometers away from where he was last seen on Sunday.

Sangma went missing during a family outing near Sella Wari in Edenbari, close to Tura in Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district.

According to officials, strong river currents in the swollen Ganol River swept him away while he was enjoying the outing.

Following the incident, multiple agencies launched a large-scale rescue effort. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Special Rescue Team (SRT), Fire & Emergency Services, Tura police, and local volunteers coordinated their efforts and searched through heavy rain and difficult terrain.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma confirmed the tragic outcome. He expressed his condolences and praised the determination of all those involved in the search.

“This has been a tragic loss,” said the SP. “I commend the relentless efforts of our rescue teams and deeply appreciate the support shown by local residents. Their dedication and solidarity in such challenging conditions truly stood out.”