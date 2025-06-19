RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 released, check exam city details now

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates appearing in the upcoming Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for undergraduate posts.

Applicants for 12th-pass level positions can now check their allotted exam city by logging into their respective regional RRB websites (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbmumbai.gov.in, etc.).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Dates

The CBT 1 for UG posts is scheduled to be held from June 29 to July 21, 2025. As per RRB guidelines, the exam city intimation slip is issued 10 days prior to the exam date, allowing candidates to make necessary travel arrangements. Please note, this slip is not a substitute for the admit card.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025

Visit your regional RRB’s official website.

Click on the link labeled ‘RRB NTPC UG Exam City Intimation’.

Enter your login credentials.

View your allotted exam city.

Download and save a copy for reference.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Release Date

The admit card for CBT 1 will be available from June 25, 2025. Candidates must download their hall ticket from the same RRB portal using their login details.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Steps to Download RRB NTPC UG Admit Card

Visit your regional RRB website.

Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab.

Enter your User ID and Password.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy to carry on exam day.

Details Mentioned on the City Slip & Admit Card

Both documents will include the following information:

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Exam City and Shift

Registration Number

Exam Date and Slot

Reporting Time and Venue Landmark

Candidate’s Photograph and Signature

RRB NTPC 2025 Application & Selection Process

This year, RRB received a total of 1.21 crore applications, with:

63.26 lakh for 12th-pass (UG) posts

58.40 lakh for graduate-level posts

Selection Stages:

First Stage CBT

Second Stage CBT

Typing Skill Test / Computer-Based Aptitude Test (if applicable)

Document Verification & Medical Examination

Important Note:

Candidates are strongly advised to keep checking their respective RRB websites for any updates and to download both the city intimation slip and admit card well in advance.