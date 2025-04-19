SBI PO Mains admit card out: Key instructions for candidates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. A direct link to access the admit card has been provided below.

Along with the admit card, the bank has also released an information handout for the Mains examination

Important Instructions for Candidates

Examination Details:

Make sure to note your roll number, exam date, reporting time, and venue from the admit card. Arrive at the exam venue on time as mentioned in the call letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Photograph and Identity Proof:

Attach a recent passport-sized photograph in the designated space on the admit card. Bring the original and a photocopy of a valid photo identity proof, along with the call letter for the prelims exam and the authenticated/stamped copy of the photo identity proof used during the prelims exam.

Signature and Thumb Impression:

You must sign the admit card and provide your left thumb impression in the presence of the invigilator. Bring your own stamp pad for the thumb impression. Do not use capital letters for your signature.

Submission at the End of Exam:

Both the admit card and the photocopy of the photo identity proof must be submitted to the invigilator at the end of the exam.

Follow Instructions:

Adhere to all instructions given by the test administrators and invigilators. Violation of instructions will lead to disqualification and you may be asked to leave the examination hall.

Prohibited Items:

The examination authorities will not allow calculators, mobile phones, books, smartwatches, slide rulers, notebooks, or any written notes inside the examination hall.

Stationery:

Bring necessary stationery items such as pencils, ballpoint pens, an eraser, and a blue ink stamp pad.

Rough Work:

You should do all rough work on the sheets provided. At the end of the exam, submit the rough sheets to the invigilator. Make sure to write your name, roll number, registration number, and the date of the exam on each rough sheet. Candidates who fail to return materials or attempt to take or pass questions/answers will be disqualified and face further action.

Penalty for Wrong Answers:

The exam will penalize incorrect answers. For each wrong answer, the system will deduct one-fourth of the marks allotted to the question. No penalty will apply to unanswered questions. If the total penalty results in a fraction, the system will round it to the nearest integer.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow all instructions to ensure a smooth and successful examination process.