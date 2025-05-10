The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised calendar for the SSC examinations scheduled for the 2025-26 session.

Candidates planning to appear for these exams can check the updated calendar on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2025 notification will be released on June 5, 2025, with registrations starting the same day. The application deadline is June 26, 2025, and the exam will take place from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

For the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, registrations will open from June 9 to July 4, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2025 will accept registrations from June 16 to July 7, 2025, with the exam taking place from September 1 to September 6, 2025.

Registrations for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2025 will be open from June 23 to July 18, 2025, and the exam will be held from September 8 to September 18, 2025.

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination 2025 registration period will run from June 30 to July 21, 2025, with the exam scheduled for October 27 to October 31, 2025.

For the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025, registrations will open from June 26 to July 24, 2025. The exam will be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

How to Download SSC Exam Revised Calendar 2025:

1.Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled “Revised tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-26 reg.”

3. The SSC Revised Exam Calendar PDF will appear on your screen.

4. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website for further details and updates.