Aamir Khan unveils Sitaare Zameen Par poster set to release on June 20

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s production company, Aamir Khan Productions, unveiled the first-look poster of Sitaare Zameen Par on May 5, 2025.

The much-anticipated film, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is set to release in theatres on June 20.

The first-look poster features Aamir Khan alongside ten debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The emotional and captivating tagline, “Sabka apna apna normal,” hints at the film’s premise, echoing the heartwarming storytelling style of Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par, which completed filming in June 2024, stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead.

Directed by RS Prasanna, known for his work on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit serve as producers.

The movie marks Aamir Khan’s return to the big screen following his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha. While the plot of the sequel remains under wraps, the first-look poster has sparked excitement, evoking fond memories of Taare Zameen Par.

The original film, which Aamir Khan directed and starred in, followed the story of an 8-year-old boy, Ishaan, played by Darsheel Safary, who struggles with dyslexia. Aamir’s character, his art teacher, helps Ishaan discover his true potential.

The film became a massive success and is regarded as a cult classic in Indian cinema. The buzz surrounding the spiritual sequel is already building, and fans are eagerly awaiting more details as the release date approaches.