Aishwarya Rai makes powerful statement with sindoor look at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking return to the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking her 22nd appearance with a look rich in cultural symbolism and cinematic echoes.

Dressed in a custom ivory and gold Manish Malhotra creation, the ensemble was a contemporary reimagining of a kadwa Banarasi sari, complete with a tissue drape and zari embroidery seamlessly blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture design.

What truly captivated attention, however, was not just the shimmer of her attire, but the bold red sindoor streaking down the parting of her hair. The vibrant mark, often seen as a cultural emblem of marital status and devotion, sparked discussions online, with many drawing parallels to her iconic portrayal of Paro in Devdas (2002).

The look featuring heavy jewels, red lips, and flowing hair felt like a nostalgic nod to her “thakurain” avatar, evoking images of classical femininity and power.

Aishwarya’s jewels, too, added to the visual grandeur. She wore a staggering 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds, specially curated by Manish Malhotra Jewellery, enhancing the regal aura of her appearance.

The timing of her look added yet another layer of interpretation. Some observers connected the use of sindoor with India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor, a precision military action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Though likely coincidental, the styling resonated with nationalist sentiment for some viewers, symbolizing strength, resilience, and cultural pride.

Designer Manish Malhotra described the look as a “celebration of handwoven Indian textiles fused with couture structure,” reinforcing the dialogue between heritage and high fashion.

Rai, a longtime ambassador for L’Oréal, has frequently favored ivory tones at Cannes, often pairing them with bold makeup and timeless silhouettes. Her 2025 appearance continues this tradition while also capturing a deeper cultural narrative.

Her presence at Cannes contributes to a strong Indian representation at the prestigious festival this year. Alongside her, filmmaker Payal Kapadia serves on the main competition jury, while Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is featured in the Un Certain Regard category.