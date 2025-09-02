Kolkata: An FIR has been lodged against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan’s Bikaner following a man alleging fraud, misbehaviour and breach of trust.

The FIR is related to Bhansali’s film Love & War, Hindustan Times quotes PTI.

The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, claiming that he was given a contract as a line producer by Bhansali but the deal was later cancelled.

Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid, informed PTI that Mathur accused Bhansali and two of his team members of sacking him from the project without even paying him after giving him responsibilities as the line producer.

The FIR was registered under fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali with the producers Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at the Bichhwal police station on Monday, after a court order.

Mathur stated that he made necessary arrangements for the shoot and even coordinated with government departments.

However, when he met the film team at a hotel, Bhansali and others allegedly were rough with him.

Bichhwal SHO Govind Singh Charan is probing the matter.