North Lakhimpur: A trafficked minor girl from Assam who had been held captive for the last six years as a domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh has been rescued by police.

The 12-year-old girl from Silanibari Tea Estate under Silanibari Police Outpost in Assam’s Lakhimpur district had been held in captivity in the household of one Vikram Nabam in Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, for the last six years.

The minor was trafficked to Arunachal Pradesh to be engaged as domestic help when she was only six.

Though the parents of the captive girl were aware of her presence in Nabam’s household, they had not been allowed to meet her during that time.

On Monday, a team from the Ranganadi unit of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Lakhimpur district, rescued the minor girl with the help of Arunachal Pradesh Police and reunited her with her parents.

