Guwahati: If you thought the Khan family of Galaxy Apartments, Mumbai is a celebrated connoisseur of beef, then hold it back.

Fans would be surprised to know that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s family shuns beef despite being Muslims.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

And guess what, it is veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan, Salman’s father who had to spill the beans.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Khan Saab took a trip down the memory lane of his first marriage.

Khan remembered “the story of his interfaith marriage to Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) and disclosed why beef was never consumed at his house.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs,” he was quoted.

Also Read: Venice Film Festival kicks off amid Gaza protests

“But in the teachings of prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow’s milk is a substitute for mother’s milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden.”

And the writer of Sholay, Don and several other cult films added, “Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do.”

Now, we all know that the Khan family loves its share of delicacies, but the absence of beef is a revelation for sure.

The Khans are a highly secular family celebrating every festival right from Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid to Diwali to Christmas.

It’s a family which is an amalgam of cultures and religions.