Guwahati: In a vibrant display of biodiversity, photographer Bitupan Kolong recently captured a stunning image of a capped langur (Trachypithecus pileatus), recognized by its bright orange underparts and distinct dark cap, resting in the lush canopy of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Assam’s Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the image on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, highlighting the richness of the region’s ecosystems.

“This sighting reflects the success of relentless conservation efforts in Manas, which are crucial for securing the future of our endangered primates,” Patowary said.

This arboreal, leaf-eating primate, native to Northeast India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, plays a vital role in maintaining forest health by dispersing seeds and aiding natural regeneration across Assam’s biodiverse landscapes.

The capped langur thrives in protected areas such as Manas, Nameri, and Dibru-Saikhowa National Parks, and sanctuaries like Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary.

These regions, known for their moist deciduous and semi-evergreen forests, provide ideal conditions with dense canopies and rich foliage.

However, threats like agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, and illegal logging continue to fragment its habitat.

“Fragmented forests isolate langur populations, increasing their risk of inbreeding and road accidents,” said primatologist Amar Chiring.

He also noted that electrocution from power lines and retaliatory killings by local communities further endanger the species, which the IUCN Red List categorizes as Vulnerable.

Indian law offers the capped langur the highest level of legal protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, enforces strong anti-poaching measures and promotes community-driven conservation.

Still, environmental challenges such as encroachment and climate-induced flooding continue to degrade the habitat.

“Community involvement is key to sustaining Manas’ biodiversity,” emphasized conservationist Arnab Bose.

Recent initiatives, including canopy bridges and reforestation, offer renewed hope for the capped langur’s future, helping preserve Assam’s forests as a safe haven for this vital primate species.