Guwahati: Assam, nestled in Northeast India, serves as a vibrant sanctuary for migratory birds, attracting species like the Blyth’s Paradise Flycatcher to its lush forests, wetlands, and grasslands.

Siddhartha Mishra recently photographed this exquisite bird tending to its hatchlings in a delicate cup-shaped nest at Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The image captures not just beauty, but resilience. The flycatcher breeds in Central and Eastern Asia and migrates thousands of kilometers to winter in Assam’s tropical forests, a powerful testament to nature’s endurance and devotion.

Assam’s diverse ecosystems, rivers, hills, and wetlands host over 950 bird species, including 17 endemics, establishing the region as a global biodiversity hotspot.

Manas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a haven to the Blyth’s Paradise Flycatcher. Its semi-evergreen forests and riverine grasslands support more than 450 bird species, including the endangered Bengal Florican.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The flycatcher showcases its acrobatic insect-hawking and builds intricate nests that reflect Manas’s ecological richness.

Beyond Manas, Kaziranga National Park shelters Ferruginous Ducks, Deepor Beel hosts Spot-billed Pelicans, and Panidihing Bird Sanctuary attracts Bar-headed Geese.

The Brahmaputra River’s tributaries and wetlands provide vital foraging grounds, supporting millions of migratory birds from Siberia, Europe, and beyond.

However, these feathered visitors face growing threats. A 2024 study reported a 72% decline in avian populations at Bordoibam-Bilmukh due to habitat loss, overfishing, and siltation.

Deforestation, human encroachment, and climate-driven flooding continue to endanger Assam’s ecosystems.

On Sunday, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary emphasized on X that protecting these birds requires active conservation of forests, rivers, wetlands, and hills.

Assam has responded with strong measures: authorities in protected areas like Manas and Kaziranga have deployed anti-poaching units, while communities lead eco-tourism initiatives and reforestation efforts to restore habitats. Deepor Beel’s Ramsar status further highlights the state’s wetland conservation commitment.

Public awareness plays a critical role. Migratory birds like the flycatcher contribute to seed dispersal and pest control, which are vital for ecological balance.

Simple actions, such as reducing wetland pollution and supporting sustainable tourism, can significantly boost conservation efforts.

From the Brahmaputra’s flowing waters to Manas’s dense canopies, Assam’s natural heritage sustains countless migratory birds.

By strengthening policies and fostering environmental stewardship, we can ensure that the Blyth’s Paradise Flycatcher and its fellow travelers continue to find refuge and write their tales of survival in Assam’s wilds for generations to come.