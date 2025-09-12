Guwahati: Naaz Shaikh, a young woman from Dampur in Assam’s Kamrup district, once dreamed of walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

Growing up in a conservative Muslim family with no ties to the film industry, she faced many hardships.

Her father, a carpenter, struggled to support six children, and Naaz lost both her parents in her early twenties.

Her life took a dramatic turn in September 2025 when her debut film, Songs of Forgotten Trees, premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. The film’s director, Anuparna Roy, won the Best Director award in the festival’s Orizzonti section. Naaz captivated audiences with her transformative performance in a challenging role that tested her limits.

Naaz recalls, “I always wanted to act. As a child, I used to read Sunday supplements filled with film stories, and those images stayed with me.”

Before stepping into films, Naaz pursued fashion design and modeled in Bengaluru to support her education. She walked in over 50 fashion shows, including Bangalore Fashion Week, and featured in campaigns for brands like PepsiCo, Amazon, and Taneira. “I earned to pay my college fees,” she says. But acting remained her true passion.

In 2022, Naaz took a bold step and left her steady job at Shahi Exports in Bengaluru to move to Mumbai. “I knew I couldn’t juggle both, so I gave up my job and prepared for anything. As an actor, you need to sharpen your skills,” she explains.

Her gamble paid off quickly when she landed a role in the play Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha, scripted by Gulzar and directed by Salim Arif. This became her launchpad, leading to small roles in television and advertisements.

The turning point came in December 2023 when her long-time friend and filmmaker Anuparna Roy invited her to audition for Songs of Forgotten Trees. “Anuparna had auditioned many girls but wasn’t satisfied. When she asked me to try, she handled it professionally. She liked my audition, and that’s how I got the role of Thooya,” Naaz shares.

Thooya, her character, is an aspiring actor in Mumbai who turns to sex work for survival. She shares a complex, fragile yet strong bond with her flatmate Shweta, played by Sumi Baghel. To prepare, Naaz, her co-actor, and the director lived together for two months, immersing themselves deeply into their roles.

Naaz admits, “There were many intimate scenes. At first, I worried about how my family would react, but after they saw the film, their support reassured me.” Though her family didn’t fully understand the significance of Venice, they stood by her through poverty and hardship, which meant everything to her.

At the Venice Film Festival, Songs of Forgotten Trees won critical acclaim. Director Anuparna Roy received the Best Director award, and Naaz’s performance drew widespread praise. “Dreams do come true,” she says. “I always dreamed big but didn’t expect this success so soon.” Even Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra praised her work on social media.

Despite her growing fame, Naaz remains humble. “Fame is temporary,” she reflects. “Taking care of stray dogs and cats keeps me grounded and brings me true happiness.”

Naaz holds her Assamese roots close to her heart. “Although I’ve been away for a while, I love Assam and hope to work in Assamese films someday,” she says. Her inspiring journey from a carpenter’s daughter in Dampur to a celebrated face at Venice embodies resilience, courage, and faith. “I took the risk because I couldn’t imagine life without acting. Today, I know it was worth it.”