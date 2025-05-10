Kangana Ranaut is heading to Hollywood, starring in the horror film ‘Blessed Be The Evil’ alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. Director Anurag Rudra’s film centers on a grieving Christian couple who face a sinister presence after moving to a remote farm.

Rudra, who co-wrote the script with Gatha Tiwary, told Variety, a news outlet, that the story draws from haunting folklore he heard while growing up in rural India, stating, “I wanted to share these powerful stories internationally through cinema.”

Production begins this summer in New York, a location chosen, according to Variety, to avoid “uncertainties” related to recent political developments in the U.S. ‘Blessed Be The Evil’ will be presented to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tiwary, founder of Lions Movies, is producing alongside Rudra. Ranaut’s previous project was ‘Emergency’, where she both directed and portrayed Indira Gandhi.

