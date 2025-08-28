Guwahati: A new chat show, ‘Two Much,’ co-hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, is set to launch on Prime Video in October, with Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as the first guests.

The show promises to deliver a mix of candid conversations, humor, and surprising revelations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to sources, the premiere episode featuring the two iconic actors has already been filmed and was an entertaining experience filled with shared secrets and banter.

The show aims to be a unique offering with two sharp-itted hosts bringing their distinct personalities to the conversations.

Upcoming episodes are rumored to feature guests like Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reports suggest, the show might also include a “double-date” style episode with the hosts’ husbands, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, adding a fresh twist to the typical chat show format.