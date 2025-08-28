Imphal: A total of 357 children benefited from a comprehensive health screening camp organised by the Assam Rifles at All Community School, Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal District, on 28 August 2025.

The day-long camp began with an engaging and interactive session on basic hygiene practices, according to a statement from the defence wing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Led by the Regimental Medical Officer, the session covered essential topics such as handwashing techniques, oral hygiene, and nail care.

The children responded enthusiastically, absorbing the information through relatable demonstrations and friendly interactions designed to instil lifelong healthy habits.

Following the awareness session, the Assam Rifles medical team conducted detailed health assessments and basic laboratory investigations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Each child underwent checks for height, weight, and hygiene indicators, enabling early identification of nutritional deficiencies and other health concerns.

The screening was carried out with care and precision, reflecting the force’s commitment to holistic well-being.

The camp, held under the Civic Action Programme, brought together a dedicated team of personnel who worked tirelessly to promote health awareness and preventive care among children in this remote border region.