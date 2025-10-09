Guwahati: The nepotism debate in the Hindi Film industry has been gaining momentum

Recall that Koffee with Karan show when actor Kangana Ranaut slammed the host and celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar for being the flagbearer of nepotism.

Now, superstar Ranbir Kapoor himself, a product of rich pedigree, has retaliated and cleared the air.

Calling himself a “product of nepotism”, Ranbir said he was always aware of the perks of being born into a film family but lineage never guarantees success.

Part of the fourth generation of Kapoors, Ranbir added that he had to develop an individualistic approach and prove his talent independently to sustain in the industry.

“I’m a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don’t have an individualistic approach and if I don’t make a name for myself, I’ll not succeed in the film industry,” the 43-year-old actor said.

“You guys celebrate a lot of success of my family but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the success, you learn from the failure also,” he added.

“What do I feel about being born in this family, for me it was like any other normal family, I didn’t know any better,” said the actor, adding that he grew up watching music directors, singers and lyricist cocome to his house to create songs for grandfather Raj Kapoor’s movies.