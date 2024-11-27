Guwahati: Banteilang Jyrwa took centre stage at the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers held in Assam’s Guwahati.

The championship, organised by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), witnessed thrilling rallies at the scenic PRP Valley located 60 kilometres from the city.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Banteilang Jyrwa from Meghalaya clinched premier open-class victories in both the East Zone National Rally Sprint Championship and the NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, a supporting event for local participants.

All riders successfully navigated the demanding route, despite the challenging conditions of a wet and slushy rally track from overnight rain and the added difficulty of the hilly terrain.

Jyrwa claimed the title in the Open up to 550cc class with an impressive timing of 6:55.800, while Naresh V secured second place with a time of 7:12.100.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Arnav Kalita from Assam claimed victory in the 131cc to 165cc class with a finish time of 7:31.000.

Joining him on the podium were Assam’s Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha who clocked 7:50.200 and Kaustav Kalita, finishing at 8:12.300.

Sneha C clinched the top spot in the women’s up to 260cc class with a timing of 11:32.200, while Daisy Saikia finished second with a time of 16:34.700.

Hansraj Saikia from Assam secured first place in the Bullet Class up to 550cc category with a dominant performance, completing the race in 8:18.100.

Also Read: Assam: Kenny Basumatary’s Boro film ‘Bibo Binanao’ premieres at IFFI Goa

Madhurjya Jyoti Rabha followed in second place with a time of 8:27.800, while Assam’s Sidhartha Saikia claimed third place, finishing in 10:48.900.

Jyrwa extended his winning streak by clinching first place in the Open up to 550cc class at the NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, finishing with a time of 6:53.700.

Assam’s Dipak Boro delivered a fantastic performance in the veterans up to 260cc class, completing the course in 9:38.700.

Hansraj Saikia once again demonstrated his prowess in the Bullet Class up to 550cc, securing first place with a time of 8:20.300.

Udayan Das from Assam finished second with a time of 9:27.000, while Sidhartha Saikia took third place with a time of 10:41.500.

Amit Baidya excelled in the Scooter up to 210cc class, clinching first place with a time of 9:15.000, while Arnav Kalita secured second place with a time of 9:30.500.

The season will culminate with the final round of the INRSC-2W, scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2024 in Pune, where the top riders from each zone will compete for the prestigious national championship title.