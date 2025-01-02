Assam: Guwahati student attempts suicide, save by police

Guwahati: A student from a government college in Guwahati, Assam allegedly attempted to take his own life, but was saved by police after a social media.

The student, who was reportedly struggling with academic pressures, had reached out to the Assam Police on X (formerly Twitter) in a plea for help.

According to reports, the student had been facing difficulties in clearing a backlog in an optional subject in the Science stream.

Despite his academic excellence, he scored zero in the subject in a subsequent exam.

The student posted a message on X, tagging the Assam Police. Responding swiftly to the distress call, a team from the Noonmati police station rushed to the student’s residence in Bijoynowli and found him alive.

Their timely intervention prevented a tragedy and potentially saved the student’s life.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and the student is currently receiving necessary support and counseling to aid in his recovery.