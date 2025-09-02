Agartala: Tipra Motha legislator Philip Kumar Reang on Monday alleged that he was threatened by a group of drunk individuals inside the MLA hostel in Tripura, raising concerns over a serious security lapse.

In a social media post, Reang wrote, “New MLA Hostel is not safe for MLAs. I was threatened today around 10 pm by unknown 3-4 persons who were all drunk just in front of my room. Who should take responsibility for the security lapses?” He later briefed the media about the incident.

Following the complaint, Tripura Director General of Police Anurag immediately visited the hostel and reviewed security arrangements. Reang alleged that the unidentified men entered the hostel due to a security breach. However, the DGP clarified that the individuals were guests of another MLA and had been identified.

“Yesterday MLA Philip Kumar Reang got into an argument with some people inside the MLA hostel. Already three persons have been identified. They came here as guests,” the police chief said, adding that adequate security was in place and a detailed investigation would be conducted.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Tipra Motha MLAs led by Minister Brishaketu Debbarma met Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday, demanding strict action against those involved.

Debbarma warned that such incidents in a high-security zone could send a wrong signal about the state’s law-and-order situation, particularly ahead of the upcoming ADC elections.