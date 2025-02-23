Guwahati: To ensure public convenience, safety, and smooth passage of emergency services, the Guwahati Traffic Police has announced vehicular restrictions in the city from February 24 to 26, 2025.

The restrictions will be in place for entry into Sarusajai Sports Complex and Khanapara Veterinary Field, which will host the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event and Advantage Assam 2.0, respectively.

According to the traffic police, specific entry guidelines have been issued for each venue.

For the Sarusajai Sports Complex, spectators with GOLD Vehicle Passes will enter through Gate No 1 B, while those with DROP-OFF Vehicle Passes will alight inside near the roundabout. Essential Service Vehicles with GREEN Vehicle Passes will also enter through Gate No. 1 B.

At the Khanapara Veterinary Field Complex, vehicles with SAFFRON (Pentagon) Passes will alight inside the venue, while those with SAFFRON (Triangle) and GOLD Passes will alight at Gate No 6. Vehicles with SILVER, BRONZE, BLUE, and GREEN Passes will alight in front of Gate No 7.

Additionally, the traffic police have restricted the movement of commercial goods-carrying vehicles on various roads in Guwahati, including NH-27 and NH-17, from 7 am to 11:30 pm on February 24 and from 6 am to 10 pm on February 25 and 26.

The public is advised to follow the traffic guidelines and plan their movements accordingly.