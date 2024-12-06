Guwahati: At least two persons were apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) with suspected heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore from the Amingaon area in North Guwahati, Assam on Thursday night.

According to reports, the suspects were apprehended based on an input.

The STF team based on the input, intercepted a hatchback near the highway in Amingaon.

The car bearing the registration number AS24B2485 was thoroughly searched then.

The police team recovered at least 182 grams of suspected heroin from the car hidden inside 13 soap boxes.

The estimated value of the suspected drugs is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.

The drugs were reportedly being taken to Barpeta from Silchar.

Two occupants of the car identified as Masum Chowdhury (23) from Silchar and Kazi Sanwar Hussain (24) from Barpeta were arrested following the recovery of the suspected drugs.

Police said that further investigation is being carried out.