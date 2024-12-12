Guwahati: A youth accused of theft was allegedly thrown off the Chandmari flyover in Assam’s capital city Guwahati leaving him critically injured.

The youth, Rokibul Ali from Bhaskar Nagar, was allegedly accused of theft by an employee of a construction company.

According to reports, the employee tied Ali’s hands and feet before throwing him off the flyover, resulting in severe injuries to his feet.

The incident occurred in broad daylight and visuals from the scene show the victim lying in a pool of blood with his feet shattered.

Chandmari Police responded to the incident and rushed Ali to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

The police have also detained five people, including the manager of the construction company, Anupam Nirmal Pvt Ltd, for questioning.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.