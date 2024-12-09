Nestled on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra, Guwahati is not only the gateway to Northeast India but also a vibrant hub for street food lovers. Its bustling markets, roadside stalls, and street corners are brimming with tantalizing aromas and diverse flavors that showcase the rich culinary heritage of Assam.

Here’s a guide to some must-try street foods in Guwahati-

Momos: The Evergreen Favorite Momos are a staple street food in Guwahati, reflecting the influence of neighboring Tibetan and Nepali cuisines. These steamed or fried dumplings are filled with chicken, pork, or vegetables and are served with a fiery red chutney. Fancy a twist? Some stalls offer cheese or chocolate momos for the adventurous foodie. Fancy momos in Guwahati can be savored near Paltan Bazar and Ganeshguri.

Pani Puri and Dahi Puri: Pani puri, known locally as ‘phuchka’, is a crowd favorite. These crispy balls filled with spiced tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas deliver an explosion of flavors with every bite. Dahi puri, a creamier cousin topped with yogurt and tangy tamarind sauce, is equally popular. The best stalls can be found near Fancy Bazaar and Uzan Bazar.

Assamese Thali: For those looking for an authentic taste of Assam, street-side Assamese thalis are a treat. Served on banana leaves, these mini meals often include ‘pithas’ , ‘ghugni’ , and various chutneys. They are a pocket-friendly way to enjoy local flavors.

Khaar and Pitika Traditional Assamese Flavors: Khaar, a unique Assamese preparation made with raw papaya and alkaline ingredients, is a must-try. Pair it with aloo pitika, mashed potatoes with mustard oil and onions served at traditional street-side eateries for a true taste of the region.

Grilled Meat Skewers: The aroma of grilled meat skewers wafts through the streets of Guwahati in the evenings. Whether it’s pork, chicken, or fish, these skewers are marinated with local spices and cooked over charcoal for a smoky flavor. Head to GS Road or Maligaon to find some of the best.

Jolpan: Jolpan is an iconic Assamese breakfast dish made from a mix of flattened rice, curd, and jaggery. Sold by street vendors in the early mornings, it is a light yet satisfying way to start your day. It’s particularly popular in the Uzan Bazar area.

Laksa and Thukpa: Southeast Asian influences shine through in dishes like laksa, a spicy noodle soup, and thukpa, a hearty Tibetan noodle dish. These are best enjoyed at small stalls around Zoo Road and Hatigaon.

Assamese Tea and Snacks: No visit to Guwahati is complete without sipping a hot cup of Assamese tea, often paired with ‘pakoras’ or ‘singaras. The tea stalls near Pan Bazaar and Chandmari are popular for their flavorful brews.

Bhut Jolokia Chutney and Pickles: For spice enthusiasts, Guwahati offers a daring challenge in the form of ‘bhut jolokia’ chutney and pickles. This fiery condiment is often sold alongside other street snacks, adding a spicy kick to any dish.

Desserts: Guwahati’s street food scene ends on a sweet note with traditional desserts like ‘payas and ‘narikol laddoo’. Another favorite is ‘jalebis’, crispy and soaked in sugar syrup, available at stalls in Fancy Bazaar.

Guwahati’s street food scene unique is the mix of traditional Assamese flavors with influences from neighboring states and countries. The vendors take pride in serving fresh, hygienic food while offering a peek into the city’s diverse culinary culture.