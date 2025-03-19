Isn’t it true that everyone wants to live longer, but nobody wants to feel old. Life expectancy in India has reached nearly 70 years but for most, the journey between 50 to 70 is not always easy and ridden with some illness. How we will spend the last few decades of our lives, is closely linked to lifestyle changes that we make in our 30s and 40s. As people cross the age of 35, they often begin to notice changes in their bodies that weren’t there before. Metabolism slows down, muscle mass declines, digesting dairy products becomes a little difficult and the ability to maintain a steady weight becomes increasingly challenging. These changes aren’t just about appearance; they have real consequences for long-term health.

Why Weight Becomes Harder to Manage After 35

One of the biggest challenges people face after 35 is weight management. As metabolism slows down, the body burns fewer calories at rest. At the same time, muscle mass starts to decrease, which further reduces calorie-burning potential. If dietary habits remain the same, weight gain becomes almost inevitable. And with weight gain comes a host of health risks, including diabetes, joint pain, backaches, and other lifestyle-related ailments.

This is why, beyond just exercising, making dietary adjustments is crucial. Many people believe that increasing their workout routine will compensate for a poor diet, but the truth is, diet plays a much larger role in long-term weight management than most realize.

3 Critical changes to your diet that can help to stay and feel youthful for longer.

Three key dietary changes that can make a significant difference: increasing protein intake, increase fibre in your diet and reducing sugar consumption.

Protein is essential for maintaining and building muscle mass. Additionally, protein helps keep people full for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking and overeating. Fiber is another crucial component. A fiber-rich diet improves digestion, enhances gut health, and aids in weight management by promoting satiety. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. And reducing sugar consumption is important to avoid diabetes and feeling energetic throughout the day.

Including more protein and fibre in your diet can increase your healthspan

Adapting one’s diet to include more protein and fibre should not be difficult. There are now several options available that help people make better nutritional choices without compromising on taste or convenience.

For instance, one of the companies that offers several high protein and high fibre options to manage weight is The Healthspan Co. Their products are designed specifically to support weight management and gut health for people above 35 and have benefited over 50,000 women and men in last 1 year. These products are also free from added sugars, preservatives, and chemicals, making them a healthier choice for those looking for low-sugar options and reducing weight.

The key to aging well isn’t just about living longer—it’s about maintaining energy, mobility, and overall well-being. Siddharth Batra, Founder and CEO, The Healthspan Co, believes that managing weight effectively is key to a long healthspan. “Healthspan is the number of years that someone spends without any chronic disease & disability and that makes extending healthspan, as important as lifespan.”

While moderate exercise remains important, the right dietary changes can have a transformative impact. For example, it becomes harder to digest dairy-based products after 35. Hence plant-based protein is not just great for building strength and satiety but it is much easier to digest than dairy-based products. It’s more affordable too. By prioritizing protein-rich, low-sugar foods and incorporating fiber-rich alternatives into their diet, people can manage their weight more effectively and continue to stay youthful for longer. As Rajesh Khanna said in the movie Anand – “BabumoshaiZindagibadihonichaahiye, lambinahi”

*Sponsored Content