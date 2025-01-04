The winter season in Assam is the time when Magh Bihu is also celebrated which is a festival of feasting on the nutritious local produce of the state.

With the end of the harvesting season and granaries and households stocked high with varieties of grains and also vegetables, the time of cold weather is enjoyed by feasting on delicious dishes and making merry with traditional songs and dances.

These are some of the delicious and nutritious dishes of Assam you can altogether try in winter-

1. Bengena Pura (Roasted Brinjal)

A side dish which is found in a traditional Assamese meal in winters is Bengena Pura. You can prepare it by roasting brinjals thoroughly . Mash the delicious pulpy flesh with mustard oil, onions , chillies and also coriander. Enjoy it with a plate of rice and dal. It will simply uplift your mood and also literally make your day better.

2. Paror Mangkho (Pigeon Curry)

One of the non-vegetarian dishes that the people of Assam enjoys on a large scale in winters in Paror Mangkho. Pigeon meat helps in fighting cold and also keep winter ailments at bay. It also keeps the body warm. The meat is cooked in the form of a spicy broth adding ginger garlic paste and chilies and spices like bay leaves, cardamom, cloves and pepper.

3. Phulkopi aru Alure Masor Jhol (Fish Curry with Potatoes & Cauliflower)

As cauliflower is a winter vegetable, it is widely used to prepare curries with fish. One of the comfort and simple meals that you can find in an Assamese platter in winters is fish curry with cauliflowers and also potatoes. Moreover, people of Assam also enjoys cauliflowers and potatoes by deeply frying it in the form of fritters too as a side dish

4. Kosu Xaak (Colocasia Leaves)

Kosu xaak is a staple winter ingredient in Assam. Spices and vegetables are often used to make a delicious broth with colocasia. These nutritious leaves are also widely used in preparing a variety of dishes with fish.

5. Methi Xaak Thekera (Fenugreek Leaves)

Fenugreek leaves and the Garcinia fruit or commonly called Thekera tenga is used to make a tasty Assamese dish in winters. The sour taste of thekera balances the bitterness of fenugreek leaves or methi xaak to give a flavorful delight. Fenugreek leaves are fried and sautéed in mustard oil and spices and dried thekera slices are added to give it a sour taste.