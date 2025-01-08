Winter brings a host of skin issues in its wake so following proper skincare rituals will not only enhance your beauty but also keep you immune and happy in the colder season.

With relaxing massages and the fragrance of oils, skincare rituals in winter are a luxurious form of self-care pampering too.

According to Ayurveda expert Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, these skincare rituals feels like a nourishing and warm hug in winters-

1. Abhyanga

As per Ayurveda texts, you must take out the time to do regular Abhyanga (oil massage) during winter. Abhyanga is nourishing, delays aging, relieves fatigue and pacifies Vata dosha (aches and pain) which is dominant in winter that causes skin dryness. You can massage your body with either mustard or sesame oil during winter mornings.

2. Atapa-Sevana

Embrace yourself literally the morning sun rays during winter as it feels like a warming hug to your cold body/skin. Ayurveda suggests atapa-sevana , as after abhyanga, this skincare ritual helps with proper absorption of the oil in your skin and doesn’ t allow your skin to get dry. It also also helps in the synthesis of Vitamin D.

3. Vyayama

Winter is the best season to exercise. As one has maximum body strength in winter, exercising in accordance to one’s body capacity during winter under the sun helps you stay warm and energetic throughout the day. Exercise stimulates your body fire which keeps your skin warm and digestive capacity optimum helping you digest all the healthy fats you eat during winter that keeps your soft & mosturized.

4. Snana

Ayurveda suggests bathing with warm water (not too hot) during winter. Bathing with hot water dehydrates and makes your skin more dry and prone to crack so best to opt for warm showers instead of hot during winter.



5. Nasya

It means putting medicated oil in your nostrils. Nasya helps with headaches, migraines, sinus congestion, allergies, nose bleeds, dry nasal passages, grey hair, hairfall, insomnia. Put 2 drops of A2 cow ghee or anu taila/sesame oil in both nostrils at bedtime as it helps you sleep well during winter.

6. Pad-abhyanga

Massage your feet with ghee, sesame/mustard oil in winter as it protects your soles from cracks, soothes your mind and body and improves your blood circulation.