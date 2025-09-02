Kolkata: The BCCI has barred crypto and online gaming firms from lead sponsorship.

The apex body of the game “opened up the bidding process for the lead sponsorship rights, where companies get to have their name on the front of the Indian jersey. However, in a detailed notice, it explicitly mentioned the type of companies which were not allowed to put their name in the BCCI pool,” reports India Today.

The decision comes in the wake of the Centre banning online money gaming platforms under the Online Gaming Act 2025.

The BCCI’s guidelines also include “companies applying for the sponsorship rights should have a minimum yearly turnover of Rs 300 crore.”

The notification was released on September 2.

The entities have time till September 16 to submit their bids.

However, it is amply clear that Team India will take the field in the Asia Cup without a sponsor.