Guwahati: Legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday aged 91.

He was synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance.

As per AP, Armani breathed his last at his Milan home, as informed by his fashion house.

Armani, an icon in the fashion industry gave the Milan Fashion Week in June a miss for the first time to recuperate at an undisclosed condition.

Armani had plans for a big gala to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month.

Armani’s repertoire includes executive office to Hollywood.

The Italian legend dressed the rich and famous in classic tailored styles.

He also worked on super-soft fabrics and muted tones.

The handsome black tie outfits and evening gowns were conspicuous by their presence on red carpets.

Armani had built an empire worth over $10 billion, which along with clothing included accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, books, flowers and even chocolates, ranking him in the world’s top 200 billionaires, according to Forbes.

He was also the owner of bars, clubs, restaurants and his own basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan aka Olympia Milano.

He launched more than 20 restaurants across Milan to Tokyo since 1998.

he also had two hotels – one in Dubai and another in Milan.