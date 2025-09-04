Guwahati: After lying neglected for more than two and a half years, roads in Churachandpur have finally been repaired, sparking mixed reactions among residents.

The sudden infrastructure push is widely seen as preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Manipur this month.

While locals welcome the improved connectivity, the sentiment is far from celebratory.

Many residents express resentment, recalling the Centre’s silence during Manipur’s worst phases of violence and unrest over the past two years.

“The roads are fixed, but our hearts still bleed,” said one Churachandpur resident, reflecting the community’s feelings of neglect.

The timing of the repairs coincides with crucial talks in New Delhi over the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.

Negotiations, which began on September 3, are expected to conclude today.

Reliable sources indicate that the MHA is likely to extend the ceasefire arrangement, despite objections from Meitei groups who accuse Kuki-Zo militants of violating ground rules amid the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The discussions were held under tight security, with Union representatives Rajesh Kambley, Joint Director (North East) of the Home Ministry, and A.K. Mishra, Interlocutor and Advisor for the North East, leading the talks.

From Manipur, which has been under President’s Rule since February 2025, Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar and senior state home department officer Ashok took part.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on September 13, fueling speculation that he may also stop in Manipur.

The prospect has divided opinion in Churachandpur, where repaired roads offer visible benefits, but lingering grievances against the Centre remain unresolved.

As Manipur awaits clarity on both the SoO extension and Modi’s itinerary, the developments highlight the fragile balance between showcasing progress and addressing deep-rooted ethnic and political tensions.