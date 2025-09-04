Guwahati: The Assam Sanmilita Morcha, led by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), staged a mass protest on Thursday against what it termed the “ultimate betrayal” by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

The All Assam Students’ Union is also protesting statewide against the reported extension of the CAA cut-off date.

Demonstrators denounced New Delhi’s decision to grant Indian citizenship to foreign nationals who entered Assam up to December 31, 2024, calling it a direct assault on the state’s identity and indigenous rights.

The protesters also accused the government of systematically transferring Assamese land into the hands of “outside business groups,” thereby threatening the demographic and cultural balance of the state.

Chants against the ruling party reverberated across the rally, with placards branding the BJP as “enemies of Assam’s people.”

“This is not just about policy; it is about greed and a sellout of our homeland,” leaders declared, drawing loud approval from the gathered crowd.

Delivering the keynote address, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi warned Delhi and Dispur of a sustained resistance campaign.

“From this very protest, we send a clear message: the Centre’s anti-Assam decisions will never be accepted,” Gogoi said.