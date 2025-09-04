Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched an 11-hour statewide hunger strike on Wednesday, voicing strong opposition to the Centre’s immigration policies, which they claim are accelerating demographic changes that threaten Assam’s indigenous identity.

Starting at 6 am across all district headquarters, AASU activists led protests demanding the eviction of all illegal immigrants regardless of religion and the speedy implementation of the Assam Accord.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The primary protest site was Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, with parallel demonstrations taking place throughout the state.

AASU leader Utpal Sharma criticized the government for what he described as the deliberate sidelining of Assam’s native communities.

“The government is exploiting its numerical strength to suppress our voices,” Sharma said. “Whether they are Hindus or Muslims, illegal immigrants must leave Assam.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also called for tightened border security and exempting Assam from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reiterating the group’s longstanding position.

“We will never accept the division of foreigners based on religion,” Sharma asserted.

The student body condemned the Centre’s alleged discriminatory treatment, highlighting that while four northeastern states and eight districts within Assam enjoy exemptions from parts of national immigration policies, most of Assam continues to bear the brunt of unchecked migration.

Referring to the recent recognition of five youths who died during anti-CAA protests as martyrs, Sharma questioned the sincerity of the gesture.

“What did their sacrifice lead to? Are we giving away their lives just to grant citizenship to foreigners?” he asked, stressing that AASU has consistently opposed policies imposed without consulting the people of Assam.

The hunger strike follows heightened political tension around immigration and demographic shifts. Protesters also demanded the repeal of the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025 in Assam, arguing that the state’s unique border realities require tailored legislative solutions.

AASU vowed to continue its agitation until the government acknowledges and addresses what the union views as a grave threat to Assam’s cultural and ethnic identity.