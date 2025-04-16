Head lice tips for back-to-school season: How to protect your kids

As kids head back to school and parents focus on buying supplies, packing lunches, and setting routines, one common problem often gets overlooked: head lice.

Since children spend more time close together in classrooms, during sports, and on the playground, this time of year often sees a rise in lice cases.

Head lice aren’t dangerous, but they can be a big hassle. They spread mainly through head-to-head contact and have nothing to do with being dirty. In fact, lice can move more easily through clean hair, so even kids with great hygiene can still get them.

The best way to prevent lice is by checking your child’s hair regularly. Look closely at the scalp especially behind the ears, near the neck, and on the top of the head. Using a fine-tooth comb in bright light can help you spot lice eggs, called nits, before they hatch.

It also helps to teach kids not to touch heads with others or share items that touch the hair. That includes hats, brushes, hair ties, and even headphones. Some parents use sprays with natural oils like tea tree or rosemary to keep lice away, though these aren’t always guaranteed to work.

If lice do show up, acting quickly is important. Most people start with over-the-counter treatments, but some lice have become harder to kill—these are often called “super lice.” In those cases, families may need help from a lice removal clinic or a doctor. It’s also important to wash clothes, bedding, and anything else that touched the head in hot water, and to vacuum the house.

Some schools still send notices when lice are found, but not all have strict rules about keeping kids home. That’s why it’s important for parents to stay alert. With regular checks, honest talks with kids, and fast treatment if needed, families can help stop lice from spreading this school year.