Horoscope Today | 29 April 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Today is a good day to join a group that shares your interests, Aries. You will find comfort in numbers, as well as some real intellectual stimulation that comes from discovering new things with like-minded people. You may have an interest in family history. If you join a genealogy group, you could learn how to trace your roots and make friends at the same time.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

You have a sharp, inquisitive mind, Taurus. Today you’re likely to put it to good use exploring some arcane fields. It’s likely your chief area of interest is scientific. You will find that if you get online, your research will be particularly fruitful. See if you can link to university sites for some real high-level information.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

The astral configuration indicates that you can expect a financial windfall of some sort, Gemini! This is great, but don’t celebrate just yet. While it seems likely that your income is going to increase through a raise or bonus, there are signs that the money isn’t immediately forthcoming. Continue to live as usual, though with the satisfaction of knowing that things are going to improve soon.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Love and romance are in the air, Cancer. The flame is going to be turned up a bit in an existing relationship. Perhaps you and your partner have been in a rut lately. Today you may see your friend in a new light. Your sweetie may do something unexpected like send you flowers or romantic email messages that open your eyes to who this person really is. You remember again why you fell in love.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

You have a creative soul, Leo, and today it’s working overtime. You can’t stop all sorts of imaginative ideas. Even if you’ve never written fiction, today you will have many clever ideas for stories and screenplays. Jot them down because they aren’t likely to stay in your head for long. Refer to them later when you have some time to capture their essence more fully.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

If you’ve been feeling like you want to do more to help the world, Virgo, today is the day to put those thoughts into action. There is a lot you can do locally. Sign up to help out one morning per week at a soup kitchen, or volunteer to help a child learn to read. By touching the life of just one person you have an impact on many. Don’t discount the power of a single act of generosity.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

If you’ve had a longstanding interest in film or photography, today is a good day to explore that interest further, Libra. You will likely receive an opportunity to learn some of the intricacies of the craft. Who knows? Maybe you will decide to go into the business professionally. If this is your true love, you should find a way to incorporate it into your life in whatever way possible.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You may need to take the day off to replenish your soul, Scorpio. You’ve been working exceptionally hard lately. While your output is impressive, it’s coming at a high personal cost. Take some time today to let your mind and body rest and relax. Cuddle up in your favorite chair with a book, some tea, and a quilt. Let your mind wander. You may be surprised where it lands.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Pay attention to your dreams today, Sagittarius. They’re likely to be interesting! If possible, write down your impressions the moment you wake up. They may not mean much at first, but after a few days you can review your notes and you may be surprised by what they reveal. You’re in the mood for a major change in your life, and your dreams may point you in the right direction.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

You may feel great about yourself, Capricorn. It’s no mystery why. You’re looking better than you have in months. People are responding to you very favorably. You will get some admiring glances as you walk down the street. You can’t help but draw attention to yourself. Your good feeling applies not only to you but also to those around you. Your loved ones are especially dear to your heart right now.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

This may not be the most energetic day, Aquarius. You’ve been working hard lately and your body needs time to refuel. Spend some quiet time at home. Curl up with some tea and a good book and let your mind travel where it may. Even though your body slows, your mind is more active than ever. This would be a fruitful time to strategize creative changes you’d like to make at home or work.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Take care that you don’t spend beyond your means, Pisces. There’s no doubt about it – you like to shop! Today you’re at risk of buying too much on impulse, leaving you with a closet full of clothes that may not suit you. Instead, fulfill your shopping tendencies in other ways. Browse a library or museum where you can enjoy all the artistic riches without having to spend any money.