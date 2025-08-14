Horoscope Today | 14 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 14 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (12 August 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Ask for what you need, Aries, and you will get it. Don’t wait around for the rewards to come to you. This is one of those days in which actions speak louder than words. Don’t expect others to read your mind. If you want something, go after it. There may be an element of the unexpected working its way into your day so be on guard.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

Watch the sunrise today, Taurus. Open your eyes to the beauty around you and let it inspire you to take action. Someone may be trying to throw you a curve ball, so be ready. You have a generous heart that you should share freely. Your helpful nature will draw others to you and help you skate effortlessly through your day. Teach someone a lesson that you know they need to learn.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Get in touch with a friend you haven’t heard from in a while, Gemini. Someone is waiting to hear from you. Surprise him or her with an unexpected expression of love. Rely on your inner map and don’t let others throw you off course. Don’t waste time. Keep an eye on your goals at all times. Other people play key parts in making this day go smoothly, but don’t let them manipulate you.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Mind your manners, Cancer, and open doors that you’ve never opened before. Maintain your principles and integrity as you venture forth into worlds unknown. Don’t write people off without giving them a fair chance. Don’t judge others. Give them an equal amount of respect. It may be hard to maintain a solid footing today, but you should try.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You may go in many different directions today, Leo, so try to stay focused. Spend some time by water, even if it’s just your bathtub, and reconnect with your true self. The more you integrate your inner nature with your outer demeanor, the more you will attract the people and situations that can help you in your journey.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Your actions may take a sudden turn today, Virgo, so beware. This may seem like an annoying bend in the road at first, but if you keep walking, you’ll see that this course of action is exactly the one you need to take. This isn’t a day to sit back and watch. Get your act together and do something before you’re the one who gets acted upon.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

You’re able to get quite a bit accomplished today, Libra, as long as you’re the one taking action. Don’t let other people be in charge. Your power may come in energetic, erratic bursts, so use this to your advantage. Maintain a level head and you will be able to cut through your day’s work like a warm knife through butter. Whatever you do, don’t give up.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Maintain your integrity, Scorpio. Other people may suspect your motives, so make sure you give them no reason to doubt you. Be confident in your actions and follow through with your promises. There’s a great deal of power under your belt, but it’s erratic. Take breaks during the day to collect your energy and refocus.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Slow and steady actions are likely to win the race today, Sagittarius. Unexpected situations may crop up to throw you off course, but don’t let them. Stay on your path and try not to give in to the wild, erratic energy around you. Stick to traditional methods and beware of peddlers trying to sell you wooden nickels. You’re smarter than that.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

If you don’t agree with what the group is doing today, Capricorn, don’t feel like you have to join in. Earn their respect in your own way, not by forcing yourself into a mold you don’t fit into. Maintain your integrity and act with confidence. If you’re confident about your actions, others will put their confidence in you. Don’t compromise your beliefs.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Get the rest you need, Aquarius. Prevent sickness and maintain full control of your mind and body by making sure you get the proper amount of sleep. Your actions today should be methodical. Don’t try to experiment with something you know nothing about. Make sure you understand the situation completely before you jump in with both feet.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Don’t poke your nose into other people’s business today, Pisces. Give others their space and let them work things out for themselves. Don’t feel like you have to gain the attention of everyone. Do what you need to do and your rewards will come in due time. Your actions might be thrown off course by the unexpected. Be on the lookout for something wild and bizarre that could be coming your way.