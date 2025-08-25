Horoscope Today | 25 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 25 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (25 August 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

A sudden feeling of love for your home could catapult you into redecorating, Aries. News could come your way of sudden good fortune involving a family member. This is likely to affect the entire family in some way, so while you’re happy for your relative, be glad for yourself, too. Don’t be surprised if you feel a touch of envy. You’re human, after all.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

New channels of communication may open up for you today. A female author whose work you enjoy could release a new book, Taurus. You could meet some new neighbors who share your interests or you could come into contact with like-minded people online. This promises to open new territory for you regarding your intellectual and social lives. Your mind is going to be working overtime.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Your adventurous side could show itself, Gemini. You might have a talent for an activity you never considered before, such as rafting, flying, mountain climbing, or skydiving! Or it could be a less risky pastime that’s still new to you. This is a good time to tackle new projects of any kind. Just make sure you know all the ins and outs before getting started.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

Lucky you! An unexpected break could come your way that gets you started in just the direction you’ve wanted to follow. This could involve love, career aspirations, or simply a new way of living that you’ve been longing to experience. Friends might play a major role in this process. Move ahead cautiously, but move ahead. Breaks like this don’t come very often!

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Your imagination is always fertile, but today it’s especially productive, perhaps surprisingly so, Leo. You could come up with ideas for all kinds of new projects. Friends could want to work with you, and they should have a lot to contribute. Make sure you write down some of your ideas so you can go back to them later. You won’t be able to get everything done today!

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

A goal that you and some friends have been trying to reach may take a sudden turn and show signs of manifesting sooner than you expected. This could be a real break for you and you might be baffled as to how to make the most of it. Don’t worry about that now. Celebrate with your friends. Within a few days you’ll be in the frame of mind to move ahead!

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Acknowledgement for work well done could come your way, Libra, as those around you suddenly seem to see you in a new light. In some cases, a touch of fame could result. This could pertain either to your career, personal life, or both. Either way, it boosts your enthusiasm and self-esteem, which should enable you to continue pushing ahead. Enjoy your fame and then aim higher!

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Your desire to advance your education and learn new skills could be promoted by a sudden event that points you in the right direction, Scorpio. You could start training an artistic talent or learn to use new technology or find out about the latest advances in scientific knowledge. Your mind is sharp and curiosity high. The opportunity to learn will appear.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Today you might feel an overwhelming physical attraction to a new person even if you’re already involved, Sagittarius. Also, an unusual stroke of luck could bring some extra money your way. It could be an unexpected bonus, a sale of some kind, or a gift. The temptation to spend it all at once could arise. If you don’t need the money for routine expenses, go for it! You deserve a reward.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

An unexpected invitation to a social event could put you in touch with unusual, fascinating people, Capricorn. Some of them may be involved in professions that interest you. Some may become your friends and others might prove to be valuable business contacts. New opportunities could come your way as a result. Whatever invitations come your way, don’t turn them down. You might miss something wonderful.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? Even if you haven’t, a lovely little dog or cat could come into your life now and show signs of wanting to stay with you, Aquarius. Don’t let mundane considerations get in your way. An animal could bring a lot of joy into your life now. Your health should continue to thrive, though your energy might come and go in spurts.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

A friend could propose that you participate in a new project together. This may be something you’ve never done before, Pisces, and you’re likely to have doubts. If you have any interest at all, don’t let your doubts get in your way. Whatever your friend offers may involve the investment of a lot of time, but all signs say that in the end it will be worth it.