Horoscope Today | 9 July 2025:

Here is the horoscope for 9 July 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (9 July 2025)

Aries (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Some hidden problems in your house could suddenly appear, Aries. This could involve plumbing, electricity, or the walls. Repairs are definitely indicated. It’s best if you see to them right away rather than wait. The problem will only escalate if neglected. It’s probably better to call in professionals than to try to do it yourself. Things like this are a drag, but they happen.

Taurus (Apr 21 – May 20)

Some strange communications could come your way today, Taurus. Hang-ups or blank emails could have you wondering who the person is and what they want from you. This is probably due more to problems with phone lines or Internet connections than to anything else, so don’t waste time worrying. If you think you know who’s trying to reach you, wait until tomorrow and contact him or her.

Gemini (May 21 – Jun 21)

A group you’re affiliated with could find some discrepancies in their financial records and ask you to check into it, Gemini. This is probably due more to mistaken entries or lost pages than to any major disaster, but solving it will set everyone’s mind at ease. Don’t be surprised if you have to dig through little scraps of paper buried in the bottom of files. It will be worth it, though.

Cancer (Jun 22 – Jul 22)

Secrets that someone close has been trying to keep hidden could come out today, Cancer. This may or may not be something Earthshaking, but either way, some quick damage control might prevent them from becoming common knowledge. The people around you are more understanding than you know, so express how you feel. By tomorrow it should be old news. Take care of business and all will be well.

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 23)

Some strange news concerning friends who live far away could come to you secondhand today, Leo. Attempts to reach the people in question may prove fruitless, at least now. Withhold judgment about what you hear until you talk to your friends, as much of what is passed on to you is likely to be misinformation. Tomorrow you should have better luck reaching them.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Some rather unsettling insights into a friend’s thoughts and feelings could come to you today. Your intuition is keener than usual, Virgo, so trust your instincts about everyone, even strangers. Disconcerting though it may be, the experience will increase your understanding of others and enable you to deal with them in the right way. This could strengthen your relationships.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

A disagreement with a friend or family member could cause confusion and hurt feelings if it isn’t nipped in the bud. Communication is the key, Libra. Avert misunderstanding by explaining in detail exactly what it is you need or what you’re prepared to give. Don’t assume everyone knows this already. Do this in person if you can. Phone or email might not be as effective.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Plans to get some long-neglected tasks done around the house or yard may be interrupted by a phone call from someone dear who lives far away. You might be so excited by the call that you are no longer in the right frame of mind to finish your work once the conversation ends. Don’t worry. You can always get the tasks done later.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Plans to get together with a close friend or romantic partner might go awry due to circumstances beyond your control, Sagittarius. Sudden events could necessitate being out of touch. You might have to face delays when you’re trying to make arrangements. Don’t give up – you will reach your goal but just a little later than you’d hoped. Accept things as they are and change your schedule. These things happen.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 21)

A member of your household has perhaps been withholding some negative emotions for a long time. He or she may finally let loose with everything today. This could prove disconcerting, Capricorn, as you probably had no idea this was going on. Some honest talk is definitely in order. Try to show that you understand. All should be fine in the end.

Aquarius (Jan 22 – Feb 19)

An unexpected and perhaps unwelcome call or email from a co-worker might mean you have to work some extra hours, Aquarius. This could be frustrating. You may feel that someone is taking unfair advantage of you. If you aren’t up to doing it, say no. This won’t affect your long-term standing with this person. Otherwise, grit your teeth, dig in, and think of it as a favor.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You may have been saving up for something you really wanted, Pisces, when an unexpected expense compels you to spend some of your savings. This could cause some gloom. Make sure you’ve exhausted all of your other options before digging into your nest egg. Appearances could be deceiving. There could be other resources at your disposal that you didn’t immediately think of.